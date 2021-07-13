SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Down 35.8%

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) traded down 35.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 118,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,750,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

