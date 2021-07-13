Shadows Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Shadows has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $448,302.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.09 or 0.00877867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.