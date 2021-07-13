Sharder (SS) Market Capitalization Achieves $755,996.24

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $755,996.24 and $125,717.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00052976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.14 or 0.00885254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

