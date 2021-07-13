Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa Sells 41,823 Shares

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $693,843.57.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

