Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 112,436 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 112,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $1,549,368.08.
Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 2,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,951. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67.
Sharps Compliance Company Profile
