Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 112,436 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 112,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $1,549,368.08.

Shares of SMED stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. 2,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,951. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $18.67.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.