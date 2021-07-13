Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE SJR.B opened at C$36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$18.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.93. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$21.50 and a 52 week high of C$36.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

