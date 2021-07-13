Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $35.28

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $32.96. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 8,819 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 104.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

