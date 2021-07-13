Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $1,432.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,432.64.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,494.74 on Tuesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,587.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a PEG ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,298.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

