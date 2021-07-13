Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Increases By 596.4%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 596.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PAFRF stock remained flat at $$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

