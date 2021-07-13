Short Interest in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Decreases By 99.4%

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VER traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VER. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

