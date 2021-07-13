Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of GCTAF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.08. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.