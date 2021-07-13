Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after buying an additional 76,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 250.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $392.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.27. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.