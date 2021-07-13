Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Shares of SGTX stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.15 million and a PE ratio of -24.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,441,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,578,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

