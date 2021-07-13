SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Buys 142,000 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $962,760.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $22,540.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. sold 6,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $62,640.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 12,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00.

NYSE:SSNT traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,649. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.