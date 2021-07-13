Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.