Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLP. Raymond James decreased their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.02. 10,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,016. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.83. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $925.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.