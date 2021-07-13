SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller Sells 1,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $170,400.00.

Greg Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $176.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $206.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.58.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

