SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) CFO Sells $411,090.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $411,090.00.
Shares of SITM traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 94,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,150. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $151.78.
SiTime Company Profile
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.