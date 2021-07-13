SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) CFO Sells $411,090.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NYSE:SITM) CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $411,090.00.

Shares of SITM traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.58. The stock had a trading volume of 94,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,150. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $151.78.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

