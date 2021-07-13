SKALE Network (SKL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $15.26 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $273.01 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

