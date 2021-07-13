Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

SKLZ stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Skillz has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.27.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Skillz by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 248,052 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 51,621 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $14,732,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

