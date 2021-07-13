Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 63,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Get Skillz alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,474,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,356,500. Skillz has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71 and a beta of -0.05.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at $1,907,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $3,062,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.