Skydeck Acquisition (NASDAQ:SKYAU) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. 1,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

