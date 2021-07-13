Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.52.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.