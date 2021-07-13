SnowGem Price Down 13.2% This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

