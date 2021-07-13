Sologenic Tops 1-Day Volume of $449,359.00 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Sologenic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00002838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a market cap of $184.82 million and approximately $449,359.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sologenic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00110257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00159567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,489.45 or 0.99787755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.74 or 0.00960534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,293 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sologenic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sologenic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.