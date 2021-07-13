Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOLVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solvay in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

SOLVY stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35. Solvay has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

