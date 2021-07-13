Source Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

SOR opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.21. Source Capital has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $46.98.

In other news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $45,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $123,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

