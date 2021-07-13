Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $11,044.80 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 2,301 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $11,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 678 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $3,274.74.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $59,880.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $61,920.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $63,360.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $66,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $52,412.01.

LOV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. 26,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77. Spark Networks SE has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

LOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 440,301 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,530 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

