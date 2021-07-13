Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 720,662 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock worth $98,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

