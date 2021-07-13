Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Sold by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lowered its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 965,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,072 shares during the quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 654,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 514.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 214,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.73. 857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,547. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.