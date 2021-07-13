Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Gap Down to $22.34

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.34, but opened at $21.61. Sprinklr shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 1,794 shares traded.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,262,701 shares of company stock worth $20,203,216 in the last three months.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.