Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sprout Social reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $1,797,200.00. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,705 shares of company stock worth $19,244,608.

NYSE SPT traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.51. 18,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,229. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

