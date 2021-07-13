Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Major Shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $4,611,360.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 34,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $2,004,300.00.

Sprout Social stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,229. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $95.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

