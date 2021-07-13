SRAX Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,258 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 152% compared to the typical volume of 2,085 call options.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SRAX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in SRAX in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

