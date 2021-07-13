STAAR Surgical (NYSE:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 59,550 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NYSE:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 59,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $8,787,793.50. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, June 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 107,675 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.16, for a total value of $16,168,478.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 228,443 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $35,650,814.58.

STAA stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,091. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

