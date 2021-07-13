Stably USD Achieves Market Cap of $847,954.66 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $847,954.66 and $13,132.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.64 or 0.00884152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005396 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,829,090 coins and its circulating supply is 857,458 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.