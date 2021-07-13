Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba Sells 9,802 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total value of $1,934,228.66.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59.

Shares of NYSE:STMP traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $323.24. 48,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,031. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

