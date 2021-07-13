Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

NYSE SWK traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.15. 13,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,232. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.89 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

