Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after buying an additional 1,110,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after buying an additional 976,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,034,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 717.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 469,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,729,000 after buying an additional 411,915 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $209.43 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $139.89 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

