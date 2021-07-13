Stanley Tang Sells 4,278 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total transaction of $770,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20.

On Monday, June 7th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total transaction of $5,751,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.49. 991,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,997. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.19.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

