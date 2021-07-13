State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 40,141 shares.The stock last traded at $50.15 and had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after acquiring an additional 220,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in State Auto Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,585,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

