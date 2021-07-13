Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) PT Lowered to C$52.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.39.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ opened at C$45.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$35.97 and a twelve month high of C$54.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$528.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 3.6099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.