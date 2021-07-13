Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Shares of SCL stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $140,919.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at $28,535,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

