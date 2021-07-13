Stephen J. Priest Sells 7,692 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NYSE:JBLU) CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $158,609.04.
Shares of NYSE JBLU opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.96.
JetBlue Airways Company Profile
Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.