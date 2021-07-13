Stephen P. Defalco Sells 109,231 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Director Stephen P. Defalco sold 109,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $218,462.00.
SENS traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,972,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,450,078. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56.
About Senseonics
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.