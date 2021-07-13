Stephens Inc. AR Buys 7,165 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

