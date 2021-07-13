Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

