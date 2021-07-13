Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trex were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trex by 14.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Trex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX opened at $102.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.29. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

