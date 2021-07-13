Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $168.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.87 and a 52-week high of $169.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.