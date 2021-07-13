Stephens Inc. AR Has $699,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.46, a P/E/G ratio of 298.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.89. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

